Cletis A. “Clete” Garner, 91, of Kokomo, passed into the arms of God at 5:45 am on Sunday, November 7, 2021 after a lengthy illness. He was born in Pontiac, MI, on February 14, 1930, to the late Cletis Raymond and Pearl F. (White) Garner. On January 21, 1951, he married Marilyn June Timmons in Kokomo, and she survives.
Clete joined the United States Army after school, and served in Japan during the Korean conflict from 1951-1953. He was also a charter member of the First Assembly of God Church in Kokomo, and most recently attended First Church of the Nazarene.
Clete was a mechanic for 30 years, while owning and operating several service stations, including Mobil, Sunoco, and Phillips 66. He also worked for McGonigal’s and Erik’s Chevrolet. More recently, Clete owned and operated Garner’s Auto Parts in Kokomo for 20 years. Clete enjoyed working on cars and woodworking. Clete had a knack for fixing and redesigning things, and being an all-around handyman. He was also a fan of the Indiana Pacers, Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Cubs, and Green Bay Packers.
Clete is survived by his wife of 70 years, Marilyn June; Daughters, Dawn (Bob) Bilderback of Winter Garden, FL, and Janet Garner of Kokomo; Grandson, Rick (Betsy) Bilderback, Sister-in-law Betty Garner; Brother-in law Fred (Joyce) Timmons, Brother-in law Ronald Mullen, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cletis Raymond and Pearl Garner, and siblings, Everett Garner, Edwin Garner, and William Garner. Also Sister-in-law Elizabeth (Harold) Jackson, Brother-in-law Tim (Ruth) Timmons, and Sister-in-law Pam Mullen.
Funeral service will be held at 6pm, Friday, November 12, 2021 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd. Kokomo, with Pastor Ron Degraaff officiating. Military honors will be provided by the United States Army and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. Friends may visit with the family from 4pm to 6pm on Friday at the funeral home. Donations may be made to the Jackson Street Commons to help support our local veterans. Messages of condolence may be left online at shirleyandstout.com.