Clayton Aaron Wright, 23, of Kokomo, passed away on November 7, 2020. He was born March 25, 1997, in Kokomo, to Chad and Charlotte (Crumley) Wright.
Clayton graduated from Northwestern High School in 2015 with a core 40 honors diploma. He enjoyed playing baseball and played on the Graves Sheet Metal Team that won a city championship tournament. He was a member of Full Gospel Tabernacle Church in Kokomo. Clayton loved his family and friends and those who knew him remember him for his memorable laugh.
Survivors include his parents; brothers, Cory Wright and Charles Wright; nephew, Cody Wright; grandparents, John & Brenda Daily and Larry Wright; great-grandmother, Jeanie Wright; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Rosemary (Crumley) Joseph; grandfather, Charles Crumley; great-grandmother, Wilma Baldwin; and great-grandfather, Keith Wright.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, with Pastor Jim Ball officiating. Burial will follow in Barnet Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 12 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home. Donations can also be made and condolences left online on his obituary page at www.shirleyandstout.com.
