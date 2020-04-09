Clay H. Whaley

Clay Whaley, 89, of Galveston, went home to be with the Lord at 11:44 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at his home. He was born February 8, 1931 in Pigeon Forge, TN. He was the son of Mable Ellen and Jack Whaley. On November 9, 1950 in Oakridge, TN he married Dorothy Scruggs. She preceded him in death on August 30, 2012.
Clay worked for Empire Electric as an electrician for several years. He later worked for Delco Electronics for 15 years, retiring in November of 1998. He was a member of the IBEW local 873 and the American Legion. He was also a member of the Greenwood Masonic Lodge #514 F&AM, He joined the Scottish Rite Valley of Indianapolis in October of 1956 and became a 32nd degree mason.
Clay served is country from 1948 – 1952 in the United States Army 82nd Airborne Division. He played softball in the Army as a pitcher until Korean War broke out in 1950. Their team won the championship softball tournament and they flew the team to Fort McPherson, Georgia to play the 3rd Army Championship. Clay was pitching and they lost the final game by 1-0. According to Clay, the catcher dropped the ball and the run was scored. He was an avid sports fan of Lewis Cass baseball, basketball and football. When his grandkids played, he never missed a game. Clay’s grandkids were his life. He loved them all. Clay loved to fish and always had a garden. He also kept the birds and squirrels fed in the back yard. Clay was also known as the Jerky Man. Over many years he made his own hot sauce and then used the sauce to make jerky. He always had a baggy in his pocket filled with jerky to pass out to all his friends. At ballgames, kids would come up and ask for jerky. He loved sharing his jerky.
Surviving family include his children, Glenn (Brenda) Whaley Burkburnett, TX and Vickie (Jerry) Piatt, Galveston, IN. Four Grandchildren, Matt Piatt, Brad Piatt, Jay Whaley and Alana Trujillo. Eight Great Grandchildren: Aidan, Ashton, Anson, Abel Clay, Grayson, Brooklynn, Cora Jayne and Royce. He is also survived by brother, Chuck (Joan) Whaley and sisters, Peggy (Joe) Whitt, Patsy Rucker and Becky (Mike) Acuff. He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Lois and Lee.
Private services will be held for Clay. Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements. Please leave a message of encouragement to the family at www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
