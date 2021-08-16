Claudia Pence

Claudia Ann Pence, 69, passed away Friday August 13, 2021, at her niece’s home. She was born November 8, 1951, in Kokomo, IN, the daughter of the late Claude and Carolyn (Hendrix) Meyers. On April 8, 1984, she married Ronald Pence, in Bunker Hill, and he survives.
Claudia was a 1970 graduate of Kokomo High School. She graduated from Cosmetology School. She retired from Delco/ General Motors after working in production. Claudia was a very talented seamstress. She was a certified teacher for Martha Pullen’s heirloom sewing. She attended Farmhouse Fabrics in Akens, SC for Gail Drone’s classes. In Huntsville, AL, she attended sewing classes with one of her best friends Betty Sexton. She loved to make gifts for her friends and family and bake the best carrot cakes ever.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Kelli Green (David Thompson); grandson, Collin Woods; siblings, James (Nancy) Meyers, Gene (Diana) Meyers, Sharon Warnock, Cathie (Duane) Jones, Marshall (Sharlet) Meyers.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Carolyn Meyers; and son, James “Jamie” Green.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 am to 12:30 pm Wednesday August 18, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home – Sharpsville Chapel, 204 North Church Street, Sharpsville, IN. Funeral service will begin at 12:30 pm on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Sharpsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Claudia’s memory to American Diabetes Association, 8604 Allisonville Road Suite 140, Indianapolis, IN 46250. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.