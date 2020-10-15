Claudia L. (Upchurch) Morris

Claudia L. Morris, 95, of Galveston, went home to be with the Lord at 11:08 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Claudia was born February 6, 1925 in Monticello, Kentucky to Cullen and Josephine “Josie” (Sumpter) Upchurch. She married Lisle R. Morris on June 27, 1941 in Tennessee. Lisle preceded her in death on September 10, 2008.
Claudia was a full-time mother and military wife, traveling all over the country where her husband Lisle was stationed. She was a member of First Christian Church in Kokomo.
Surviving family include her two daughters, Patricia (Richard) Hamilton of Galveston and Marsha (Richard) Miller of Kokomo. Surviving grandchildren include, Michelle (William) Harris, Kokomo; Cinda (Steven) Morse, Mason, Ohio; Kristen Bilkey, Kokomo; Heather (Ken) Diaz, Galveston; Melainie (Matt) Hardin, Kokomo and Megan (Walter) Bennett, Manchester, IN. She is also survived by greatgrandchildren, Drew, Will and Ben Harris, Kokomo; Garrett, Jessica, Blake and Jade Morse, Mason, Ohio; Kate and Jack Bilkey, Kokomo; Jordan (Emmerson) Bowling of Utah; Brynna and Hallie Diaz of Galveston; Cody, Brooke and Mason Hardin of Kokomo; Cale, Evan, Beau and Chloe Bennett of Pierson, IN. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, 5 brothers, 2 sisters, 1 grandson, Heath Hamilton and 1 great grandson, Cameron Diaz.
Private family services were held on Thursday, September 17that Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston with Pastor Eric Brotheridge officiating. Burial took place in the Galveston Cemetery next to her husband Lisle. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First Christian Church Organ Fund.
To send flowers to Claudia's family, please visit our floral store.