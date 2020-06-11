Claudia Kay (Eller) Brown

Claudia Kay Brown, 80, Kokomo, passed away at 6:10 am Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Northwoods Village in Kokomo. She was born June 26, 1939 in Frankfort, IN; she was the daughter of Billy J. and Roberta (Zurfas) Eller of Burlington.
Claudia was a 1957 graduate of Burlington High School. She was a homemaker and a member of Burlington Church of Christ.
Claudia is survived by her children, Terra Vanzile, Tim (Kim) Smoker, and Benjamin (Jada) Brown; grandchildren, Christy Shepherd, Brendon (Sarah) Vanzile, Adam (Alicia) Vanzile, Jessica (Bryant) Caroll, Tanner Martin, and Bradley Brown; step- grandchild, Callie Richardson; great-grandchildren, Brady Comer, Cole Garber, Makenzie Vanxile, Maddux Vanzile, Theo Vanzile, and Wyatt Vanzile.
Claudia was preceded in death by her parents, and great-grandchild, Zoe Lynn Vanzile.
Funeral Services for Claudia will be held at 2 pm Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Stout & Son Funeral Home-Neptune Chapel, 44 Michigan Rd., Burlington, with Pastor David Osborne officiating. Burial will follow at Burlington Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from noon-2 pm at the funeral home before the service. Memorial contributions may be made in Claudia’s memory to the Kokomo Humane Society. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
