Claude Meyers, 89, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on Thursday, November 20, 2020. He was born on July 7, 1931 to John and Ollie (Mabe) Meyers in Tazewell, TN.
Claude was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carolyn Meyers; grandchildren, Beth Meyers and James Green; great grandchildren, Andrew Walsh, Braylee Driver and several siblings.
Left to cherish his memory is his sister, Oma Lee Silence, Kokomo; Sons, James(Nancy) Meyers, Greentown - Gene (Diana) Meyers, Kokomo – Marshall(Sharlet) Meyers, Greentown; Daughters Sharon K. Warnock, Kokomo- Claudia(Ron) Pence, Kokomo- Catherine(Duane) Jones, Kokomo; Grandchildren, Donnie(Gwen) Arvin, St. Petersburg , FL- Tim(Melissa) Driver -Kokomo, Serena(Brent) Harrington, Peru - Tonia Bargerhuff - Kokomo, Jackie Arvin, Portland, OR, Eric(Angie) Meyers -Kokomo, Kelli(David) Thompson, Mt. Juliet, TN - Tina Guss-Peru - Kathy(Chris) Robertson, Kokomo; 21 great grandchildren, 9 great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2970 W. Alto Road, Kokomo, IN on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm with a Masonic Service officiated by Naphtali Lodge #389 at 12:30 pm and Funeral Services at 1:00 pm. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be left at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com