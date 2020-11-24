Clarence "Shorty" Franklin William

KOKOMO-Clarence (Shorty) Franklin Williams, 91, has gone to rest on November 20, 2020. He was born in Kokomo, IN on August 8, 1929, to the late Orban Adam Williams and Ruby Ellen (Watson) Williams.
Clarence is survived by sisters, Shirley Harris (Robert) of Illinois, and Claudia Wilder (Gene) of Illinois; his children, Linda Caldwell, Sun City Center, Florida, Patricia Ridgeway (Ken), Rex Williams (Susan), of Kokomo, and Michael Williams (June) of Newburgh, Indiana; his grandchildren, Lisa, Julie, Jim, Kent, Kevin, Jason, Andy, Sarah, and Anne; step-grandsons Rich and Don; and several great-grandchildren.
Clarence was preceded in death by his wife Virginia (2014), grandson Kris (2013), great-granddaughter Drew (2008) and son-in-law Dick (1992). Also preceding him in death was a sister, Inez, of Arizona, and his brothers, Orban Jr, of Georgia, and Raymond, of Illinois.
Clarence lived in Kokomo until he was 9 months old. His parents moved the family to Missouri where he lived until about age 2. They then moved to Illinois where his father worked in a sawmill camp. Clarence lived in the sawmill camp until about age 11 when the family then moved back to Kokomo. Clarence married Virginia Mae Hutton on August 30, 1947 and were married almost 67 years. Clarence began his own life by farming, auto repair, welding, and working on the railroad. Later on, he worked at Continental Steel, Hoosier Iron, Midwest Plating, and also began his own business, Williams Pool Service, before retiring. Clarence and Virginia built two homes in their life, one in Kokomo and one in Lakeland, Florida, and finally retired in Kokomo. Clarence and Virginia enjoyed spending time with their families and friends as well as camping and traveling. Many conversations were those they enjoyed with the family, their vacations to all 50 states in the United States, and some parts of Canada and Mexico.
A gathering of immediate family only will be held at Eller's Mortuary Webster St Chapel on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 11 AM, with Pastor Jeff Evans officiating. Facial masks will be required and social distancing of 6 feet will be practiced. Burial will follow at Albright Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Morning Star Church. Condolences may be offered at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com