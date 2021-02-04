Clarence E. Bishop

Clarence Edward (Ed) Bishop age 76 of Kokomo, IN passed away on February 2, 2021 at 5:00 PM. Ed was born in Duffield, Virginia on February 15, 1944. He was the son of Genard and Geneva (Crabtree) Bishop. He was married to Lucy (Ellen Arnett) Bishop on March 24, 1978, who survives him in death.
Ed was a graduate of Western High School. He worked at Delco Electronics in Kokomo then moved to Kissimmee, Florida where he worked for Tupperware World Headquarters, later the Dolphin / Swan Resort in Walt Disney World. After twenty six years in Florida he moved back to his home town of Kokomo, IN where he went to work for Miami Correctional Facility and retired. Ed enjoyed life with his wife, kids and family, softball, bowling anything sports...until life caught up with him and he could not move around like he once did, then he took to the riding lawnmower and watching sports on the TV, he also enjoyed traveling to the mountains.
Proceeding him in death was his parents Genard and Geneva (Crabtree) Bishop.
Surviving are his wife Lucy Bishop, mother-in-law Cornellia Gordon & sister-in-law Cathy (Thomas) Boyle, three children Troy Bishop of Kokomo, Kimberly Bailey of Kokomo and Tamara (John) Dees of Lafayette, eight grandchildren Jessica Bishop, Austin (Charlotte) Bailey, Jennifer (Jesse) Sutherland, Lisa (Tyler) Beeman, Tarina (Rachael) Arredondo, Ashleigh McMannis, Lacey Page, and William Page, and 12 great grandchildren. Also surviving Ed are his brothers and sisters, Douglas Bishop, Thelma Bishop, Paul (Gail) Bishop, Debbie (Hubert) Paul, Michael (Debbie) Bishop, and a number of nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Monday, February 8, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Visitation will be 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Monday, February 8, 2021 at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.