Clarence Christopher “Chub” Ebron Jr., 54, Kokomo, passed away at 6:11 pm Monday, October 26, 2020. He was born November 28, 1965, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the son of Clarence C. Sr. & Iris L. (Harcum) Ebron.
Clarence worked for Smithfield Meat Packaging Company. He was devoted to his family and loved his dogs and classic cars.
Clarence is survived by his mother, Iris L. Ebron; children, Marcel Gravitt and Priscilla Robinson; siblings, Tonya Ebron and Anthony Ebron, along with a host of family and friends.
Clarence was preceded in death by his father, Clarence C. Ebron Sr.
Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Clarence's family, please visit our floral store.