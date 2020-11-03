Clarence C. "Chub" Ebron, Jr

Clarence Christopher “Chub” Ebron Jr., 54, Kokomo, passed away at 6:11 pm Monday, October 26, 2020. He was born November 28, 1965, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the son of Clarence C. Sr. & Iris L. (Harcum) Ebron.
Clarence received his formal education in the Philadelphia Public School System and graduated with a GED Certificate. The Almighty God, in his infinite wisdom, mercy and grace, received Clarence and entered him into his eternal rest. Clarence received the Lord at an early age and began his faith journey until his passing.
He worked for Smithfield Meat Packaging Company. Clarence was devoted to his family and loved his dogs and classic cars. He also loved his music and being social. His love for family gatherings and cherished those he came into contact with. To all that knew and loved him, may the memories and the times you shared together remain in your hearts.
Clarence is survived by his mother, Iris L. Ebron; his four children, Zahira, Priscilla, Daryl and Marcel; six grandchildren; siblings, Anthony and Tonya; great-uncle, Matthew, along with a host of family and friends.
Clarence was preceded in death by his father, Clarence C. Ebron Sr.
Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
