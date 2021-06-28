Clare Saul, 100, of Kokomo, passed away at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Wellbrooke of Kokomo. He was born February 5, 1921, in Kokomo to Elbert and Julia (Culver) Saul. He was the eighth child born to Elbert and Julia during the great depression on a 40-acre farm with no electricity and no running water.
After graduation from Kokomo High School in 1939 he went to bookkeeping school. He worked as a bookkeeper for DeLong Parts for several years. During WW2 he worked for General Electric in defense training and finished his education. When G.E. closed after the war, he went to work for Haynes Stellite in the laboratory. He later worked in quality control working on case studies and statistical analysis earning his quality control engineer rating. He also worked for Cuneo Press in Kokomo. Later in his life, he enjoyed acting and working backstage with Kokomo Civic Theater. He also enjoyed computer programming. After retiring in 1985 he did some consulting work for a few years and enjoyed woodworking. During his 100 years here on earth, he witnessed first-hand, a man walking on the moon and the twin tower’s being struck by a plane.
He is survived by several nieces and nephews from California, Arizona, Kansas and Indiana. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Ralph, Robert, Don, Warren and Verlin Saul and sisters, Mary Aikman. Hester Sapp and Mabel McKay.
Visitation for Clare will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston. Funeral services will take place at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday morning also at the funeral home with burial to follow in Albright Cemetery in Kokomo. Pastor Bill Collins will officiate services. Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with his arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
