Clara Burnett

Clara M. Burnett, 95, Kokomo, went to Heaven to be with her Heavenly Father and her beloved husband, Jay Burnett, at 3:00 pm Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Community Howard Regional Health. Clara was born on December 16, 1925, to the late Clarance and Lillie (Whitsel) Burtner.
Clara attended Kokomo High School. She retired from Haynes Stellite after 24 years of service. She was a member of the Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer. She enjoyed shopping, working in her yard and doing jigsaw puzzles. Clara loved to make quilts, of which she made 10. She loved to read and has read over 200 books each year. She was a Chicago Cub’s fan for many years and went to several games with her friends and three of her sister’s, she even got to see them win the World Series! Clara’s favorite pet was her dog, Scrappy, a Boston Terrier.
Clara is survived by her sister, Irene Shaffer and several nieces and nephews.
Along with her husband and parents, Clara was preceded in death by her sisters, Ethel Heffelmire, Mary Haynes, Mildred Nichols and Flora Jones; three brother’s George Burtner Sr., who was killed in action in the second World War, Lester Burtner Sr. and Leroy Burtner Sr.
Clara will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Till we meet again. Clara is at rest in Heaven with her Heavenly Father and her beloved husband Jay.
Funeral service will be held at 1:30 pm Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 705 Southway Boulevard East, with Pastor John Dreyer officiating. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 11:30 am until time of service on Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Clara’s memory to Worship for Shut in’s. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with the arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.