Cindy Lynn Schwartz - Miller

Cindy Schwartz-Miller, 64 passed away suddenly at her home in Andrews, Indiana at 12:37 AM September 8, 2020. She was born September 1, 1956 in Kokomo to James G. and Betty R. (Florek) Schwartz. In October of 2004, she married Dennis Miller.
Cindy was a 1974 graduate of Haworth High School and attended Indiana University – Kokomo and IVY Tech. She worked several years at Delco Electronics as an Administrative Assistant. Cindy had a special gift for all animals, frequently feeding and rescuing stray cats and dogs. Her family jokingly referred to her as the family “Animal Whisperer” and “Pied Piper.” She particularly enjoyed her nephew and grand nephews and will remain in their hearts forever.
Cindy is survived by her loving husband, Dennis, her mother Betty (Florek) Schwartz, sister Cheryl (Ted) McClellan, nephew Andy (Natasha) Boone, grand nephews Victor and Charlie Boone, niece Abigail McClellan, several cousins and a special cousin Stacey (Rod) Miller. Cindy’s father preceded her in death.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, IN 46902. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery in Kokomo, IN. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM at the funeral home on Saturday. Memorial contributions may be made to American Crohn's and Colitis Foundation and Howard County Humane Society. www.sunsetmemorygarden.com