Cindy Langston, 62 of Tipton, and formerly of Logansport, passed peacefully at 3:55 p.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020 at her sister Marilyn’s home. Cindy was born on August 14, 1958 in Logansport as the 7th child of JT & Evelyn (Pope) Langston. She worked as a family caretaker for her parents and other family members throughout the years.
Cindy was a graduate of Logansport High School, Class of 1976. She was a devoted member of Vineyard Community Church in Logansport where she loved teaching the Mug n Muffins women’s group.
Survivors include her seven siblings, Marilyn Singley, Shirley Crain and husband Don, Glinda Whitham and husband David, Larry Langston, Steve Langston, Kathy Shoemaker and husband Perry and Connie Pickering and husband Allen; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, John Timothy “Tim” Langston and a sister, Lois Susan Langston.
Cindy’s family is honoring her wishes by not having a funeral service. Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial donations in Cindy’s honor may be made to Vineyard Community Church, 715 East Broadway, Logansport, Indiana, 46947.