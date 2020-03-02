Chuck (Irvin R.) Spencer, 78 Passed away peacefully at home with his family, February 26, 2020. He was married to Sandy Flack Aerne, who survives. Chuck and Sandy Spencer were married at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Logansport. They were married for 61 years.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy, his children, Jerry and Sarah, Chris, Shawn, Tammy, Jim and Jen Bess, and his faithful dog, Krikit. Grandchildren: Shane, Paul and Audrey, Josh and Shannon, Brock, Jordan, Kylie, Andrea, Alexis, Allie, Abbey, Jake, Mason, Craig and Kyle and Roxanna. Great- Grandchildren: Hadley, Hudson, Leland, Taylor, Cody, Kayla and Matt, Karlie and Elijah, Alexis, Brent, Wrileigh and Rayghann. Brothers and Sisters: Helen, Johnny (Chris), Jean (Ron), and Roger (Sandy), Sister-in-law, Judy. He was proceeded in death by his parents, John and Nellie Spencer, Mother-in-law, Deanie Aerne, siblings, Raymond, Butch, Carol, a great-grandchild, Shane Michael.
Chuck was a 4th Degree Knight, Knights of Columbus, Kokomo, Boy Scoutmaster Troop #357 Saint Patrick’s earning the honor Order of the Arrow. He was the owner of school bus #26 and drove for Haworth High School and St. Patrick’s Church. Chuck was an avid model railroader, a life-time dirt track racing and NASCAR fan, owner of a 410-sprint car #5 in the 80’s, push-truck driver at Kokomo and Gas City Speedways. He loved to farm and plow the fields. Chuck worked at John I Schafer Hardwood (Cole Hardwood), Superior Paint and Glass, a member of Local 292 before becoming a Supervisor at Delco in depts. 870 and 873. Special thank you to Mark, Doris and Damian Moss for caring selflessly for him.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. with the Rosary at 1:00 p.m. Immediately following the service, burial will be at Bethel Cemetery, Logansport.
To send flowers to Chuck (Irvin R.) Spencer's family, please visit our floral section.