Christy Diane Shaffer, 48, passed away April 21, 2021. Born to Barry Dale and Karen (Williams) Clingaman on October 18, 1972, she married John Shaffer in Kokomo on April 8, 1995.
Christy loved cats and was passionate about rescuing animals. She was a volunteer for Villalobos Rescue Center for pitbulls and parolees.
Christy is survived by her husband, daughter, Megan Clingaman, mother, brothers, Earl and Glenn, sisters, Sabrina and Ruby and grandson, Eli Dale Clingaman. She was preceded in death by her father and brother, John Clingaman.
A Memorial Service in her honor will be scheduled at a later date.