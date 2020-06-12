Christopher Michael Vargo, 52, went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 9, 2020. He was born on December 22, 1967 to the late Fred and Wanda (Delph) Vargo in Kokomo. Chris attended Taylor High School where he played Football as a Linebacker. He worked at Chrysler for many years prior to working at Allison Transmission in Indianapolis.
Chris loved the Lord, his family, and watching the Steelers. He was an avid motorcyclist who loved working out, playing poker and reading his Bible. You could always hear him yelling at the television whenever the game was on. Although his dancing skills were subpar, his poker face was strong. One of his favorite pastimes was arguing with his father for twenty minutes a day, OK? Yet his greatest achievements were creating two beautiful daughters and when he received the gift of eternal life.
Preceding Chris in death are his parents and his sister, Cindy Krieg.
Chris is survived by his two daughters, Cynthia "Lea" and Makayla "Mickey Cricket" Vargo; three sisters, Diana Pier (Doug), Cathy Pikalek (Wayne), and Melissa Murray (Mike); along with thirteen nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Chris will be held at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel on Thursday, June 18 at 1pm. Friends and family may gather for time of visitation from 11am-1pm, also at the Mortuary. A committal service will follow at Albright Cemetery with Pastor Paul Sutherland officiating.