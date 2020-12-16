Christopher Michael May, 41, Kokomo passed away December 12, 2020.

He was born in Kokomo April 18, 1979 to Michael May & Kimberly Turner. Christopher married Jessica Roe on June 19, 2009.

Christopher’s passions include playing the guitar, singing and song writing. He had an artistic soul throughout. He enjoyed fishing & spending time with his family. Christopher’s grandma Betty Willis was his rock and beloved supporter. Christopher could light up a room with his story telling ability. He was a loving human being and was a devoted Father. He was employed by Chrysler for the past 7 years. He will be dearly missed.

Christopher is survived by his wife; Jessica, sons; Sullivan & Jax May and Jonathon Huffman, parents; Kimberly (Daren Nakanishi) Turner & Michael (Jill Pickering) May, sister; Candice (Rob Staley) May, brother; Jacob Johnson and nieces & nephews; Vincent, Braden, Xavier, Avery, Emma, Ellie and Eva.

Christopher is preceded in death by his grandmothers; Betty Willis & Elizabeth May and grandfathers; Don Turner, Gerry Willis and Pete May, aunt; Mimi May, uncle; Randy Turner and cousin; James “JJ” Carl Gray Jr.

Funeral services will be Saturday December 19, 2020 4:00pm at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street with visitation from 2:30pm until time of service. Funeral services will finalize in the mortuary chapel.

Restrictions imposed by the state of Indiana due to the Coronavirus, limits 20 people in the build at any given time. Strict adherence will be observed. Please come knowing you will be asked to wait outside until an Ellers Mortuary staff member invites you to enter.

Christopher’s service will be streamed live on Ellers Mortuary Facebook page starting at 3:55pm on day of service.

You may find Christopher’s obituary on www.ellersmortuarywebster.com where you can leave a message for the family.