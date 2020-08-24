Christopher George Dauenhauer, 59, Kokomo, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, at his home. He was born March 26, 1961, in Elwood, IN, the son of Joseph “Monty” & Nancy C. (Cook) Dauenhauer.
Christopher was a 1979 graduate of Taylor High School. He worked for Chrysler Corp for 26 years as a tool maker. He was a member of UAW Local #685 and the NRA. Christopher enjoyed hunting, fishing and was a motorcycle enthusiast (Kawasaki).
Christopher is survived by his mother, Nancy Dauenhauer; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his devoted 4 legged companion, Slyy.
Christopher was preceded in death by his father, Joseph “Monty” Dauenhauer.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Jason Grant officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Elwood. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10-11 am Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Christopher’s memory to the Kokomo Humane Society. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
