Christopher E. Larazo

Christopher Eugene Lazaro, born March 31, 1965 in Crossville, Tennessee and passed away unexpectedly on August 10, 2021. Chris was a dedicated and loyal fork truck operator for Chrysler. Chris graduated from Haworth High-school in 1984 and is remembered as a successful track athlete. Chris Lazaro is survived by his only son Jordon Lazaro (Caitlyn), and two “beautiful” granddaughters; Rosalie Lazaro and Rebecca-Jo Lazaro. Chris also leaves behind his birth parents Mistina Pannell and Gary Pannel; as he reunited with his adoptive parents Dominic Lazaro and Mildred Lazaro in heaven. He is succeeded by 5 sisters and 5 brothers as listed: Brenda Thompson, Donita Burke, Melba Hochstedler (Fred), Phylis Boyles, Jennifer Morris, Helen Weirauch, Douglas Pannell, Robert Dodd, Wilson Steiger, Danny Dodd (Jackie), and Jack Dodd (Brenda). He was preceded in death by his two sisters Zoetta Clifton and Dianna Steiger. Chris was raised and lived with his adoptive parents for 32 years before successfully reconnecting with his birth parents. A viewing/celebration of life will take place on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 4:00p.m. (ET) at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home and Cemetary, IN. A memorial service will take place on August 17, 2021 immediately following the viewing; located at The FOP, address listed as Fraternal Order of Police 102 West Markland Chris will forever be remembered as a staple in everyone’s heart that he had a chance to come in contact with and notably as a loving father and grandfather. His legacy and memories will live on forever through his family.
Funeral services will be 6:00 PM Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Visitation will be 4:00 - 6:00 PM Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at the funeral home. Share a memory at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.