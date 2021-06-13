Christine Ellen Fuller, 68, Sharpsville, passed away at 9 am Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at her home. She was born on December 21, 1952, the daughter of the late Leonard B. and Patricia A. (Wharton) Vinson in Cleveland, OH. On October 10, 2010, she married Victor Fuller, and he survives.
Christine was a 1971 graduate of Elmhurst High School Ft. Wayne. She retired from Elwood Staffing after 8 years of service. She was a member of Abundant Life Church, where she served as a greeter. Christine enjoyed knitting, crocheting, gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband Victor, she is survived by her children, Nicholas (Jessica) Davis, Carson (Amanda) Davis, Melissa (Christopher) Martin, and Mark (Kasey) Fuller; sister, Lisa Krumwiede; brother, David (Cheri) Vinson; 14 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.
Christine was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will be held at 1 pm Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Abundant Life Church, 1025 County Rd E 400 S, Kokomo, with Pastor Charlie Riley officiating. Friends may visit with the family 11 am to 1 pm Tuesday at the church before the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Abundant Life Church in Christine’s memory. Stout & Son Funeral Home-Sharpsville Chapel, has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
To send flowers to Christine's family, please visit our floral store.