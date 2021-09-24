Christine "Chris" G. Dockerty

Christine G. Dockerty, 62, of Kokomo, passed way at 6:17 p.m. Tuesday, September 21, 2021. She was born August 5, 1959, to James W. Jr. & Lucy P. (Emberton) Dockerty.
Christine was a fun loving, kindhearted person who loved her family and enjoyed animals. She was a volunteer for St. Joseph Hospital for several years and never met a stranger. She attended Trinity Wesleyan Church for several years. She especially enjoyed watching wrestling on T.V.
She is survived by her brother, Larry Dockerty of Kokomo and one sister, Lyn Dockerty. She is also survived by a special niece and caregiver, Amy Dockerty. Other nieces and nephews include, Andrea Dockerty, and Mark A. Dockerty and a great nephew Pvt 3 Devin Dockery.
She is preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Mark Dockerty.
Visitation will be held Monday, September 27, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m Private burial will take place in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Logansport. Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com