Christine C. (Jazwiec) Ostapa, 71, formerly of Chicago and Waukesha, WI, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020, at Kokomo Healthcare Center following her battles with cancer. Christine was born Dec 7, 1948, to Joseph and Helena Jazwiec in Chicago.
Christine graduated from Foreman HS in 1967. Christine married Gregory Ostapa on June 22, 1974. She lived in Chicago until her husband passed away in 2013. Christine worked for Hawthorn-Mellody, Drexel Ice Cream, Auto Clutch/All Brake, Binks, and Women of the ELCA. She was able to spend her remaining years near her daughter in Wisconsin and her final months near her son in Kokomo. Christine was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother who always worked hard. She also loved playing bingo and watching game shows.
Christine is survived by her daughter, Charmaine (Kevin) Herda, Muskego, WI; son, Gregory Jr. (Shelley) Ostapa, Kokomo; and grandchildren, Christyana Herda and Gregory Ostapa III.
She was preceded in death by Greg, her husband of 39 years.
No services are planned at this time. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
