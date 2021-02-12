Christian Michael Derleth, 46, of Sheridan, Indiana, formerly of Kokomo, passed away at 9:30 p.m. on Monday, January 8, 2021 at Riverview Health of Noblesville, Indiana. He was born on July 24, 1974 to Deborah Johnson and Michael Derleth in Kokomo.
Christian didn’t know a stranger and even if it had been years he would always embrace his friends and loved ones with a hug and smile. Christian loved the lake life and cooking. He was an avid Jimmy Buffet fan, enjoyed watching football, and playing golf. His favorite quotes were by Dr. Who, “Together forever through time and space” and, “we’re all stories in the end, just make it a good one.” He will be missed by his furry children, Oscar the cat and Louie, Nemo, and Rosie the dogs, his 2 best friends, Alan Jimenez and Quintin Harlan. He was a graduate of Kokomo High School in 1992. On August 11, 2018, in Sheridan, he married Wendy Hansen, and she survives.
Christian leaves behind to cherish his memory, his mother Deborah (Duane) Johnson of Greentown, father Michael (Angela) Derleth of Columbus, brother Carl (Christina) Johnson of Hemlock; nieces, Sherri (Matthew) Swanson of LaHarpe, Illinois and Shelbie (Cody) Damewood of Sharpsville; mother-in-law Teri (Dan) Hendrix, father-in-law Tim (Nicole) Hansen; aunts, uncles, great niece, great nephews, and cousins; and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Bernice Johnson and Clem and Mary Derleth, and uncle, Allen Johnson.
A special note of thanks from the family to the doctors, nurses, ICU staff, Suburban hospice, and the chaplains that cared for Christian and his family during this time. Your compassion, kindness, and care were greatly appreciated. Thank you.
The family is having a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers or memorials, please consider registering to be an organ donor.