Christian Leon Jeanfils, 74, of Kokomo, passed away at 4:17 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born September 6, 1945, in Gosselies, Belgium, to Emile Felicien and Germaine (Baumal) Jeanfils. On July 26, 1969, he married Francoise Lena Paillot, in Le Roeulx, Belgium, and she survives.
Christian graduated from the University of Liege in 1969 with a degree in metallurgical engineering and earned his masters of metallurgical engineering in 1970 from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. He worked for U.S. Steel in Monroeville, Pennsylvania, from 1976 to 1977, and then at Haynes International from 1978 until his retirement in 2009. Christian enjoyed reading, gardening and playing Sudoku. He was a very charitable person with a kind and giving heart. He was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church.
In addition to his wife, Francoise Jeanfils, he is survived by his son, Nick (Melanie) Jeanfils; grandson, Ethan Jeanfils; three brothers, Leon (Elisabeth) Jeanfils, Marcel (Arlette) Jeanfils and Emile (Alice) Jeanfils; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Anselme Jeanfils.
In keeping with Christian’s wishes, there will be no public services. Contributions may be made in Christian’s memory to the Unitarian Universalist Church or to the Poor Clares. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, in Kokomo, has been entrusted with arrangements.
