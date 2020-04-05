Chris Smay, 61 of Windfall died at 6:01 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at IU Health – Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born on November 26, 1958 in Joliet, Illinois to Kent & Sharon Smay.
Chris worked for Pierce Grain in Windfall, prior to that he worked at Dan Young in Tipton as a Mechanic for 30 years. He was a 1977 graduate of Tri-Central High School and a NASCAR fan. Chris was full of life; he enjoyed drinking a beer with friends and hanging out with his son, Keegan and Keegan’s friends.
He is survived by his son, Keegan Smay, Tipton County, his mother, Sharon Smay, Windfall, siblings, Mike Smay and wife Jorjah, Kirkland, Washington, Jody Harden and husband Steve, Windfall, Scott Smay and wife Beth, Rigdon, Indiana; six nieces and nephews, Joshua, Jordan, and Jacob Smay, Greg Harden, Linda Long, and Nikolas Smay. Chris is also survived by several great nieces and great nephews. Chris was preceded in death by his father Kent and girlfriend Darcy Pierce.
Arrangements are pending and will be updated here when they become available.
Memorial contributions in memory of Chris may be made to American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, Illinois 60674.