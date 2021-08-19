Chris G. Shirley

Christopher Gene Shirley, age 58, of Tipton, graduated to Heaven on Monday, August 16, 2021 after a brief illness. He was born on December 10, 1962 to his parents, Rondal C. Shirley and Edith Evon (Blakley) Shirley.
Chris graduated from Tipton High School in the Class of 1982. He then went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Army. For the last 25 years Chris has owned and operated Shirley Chem Dry. He worked tirelessly to build and maintain his business and serve the community he loved.
On June 16, 2018 Chris married Debra Sue Lock. Though the two were only married three years, they managed to pack a lot of love into that time. They were the best of friends, and hardly ever apart. When Chris met Debra he found the love he had been searching for his whole life! Chris’ hobbies became Debra’s hobbies and they made a special point to enjoy every day! They could often be found out riding the Harley or watching movies and enjoying family time.
Chris had a good personality! He was funny, and easy to be around. He absolutely loved to talk politics with anyone up for those type of conversations. He enjoyed listening to music (especially 70’s classic rock). He owned an old Trans Am that he kept in mint condition; which made him the cool uncle to all of his nieces and nephews. Chris had a great deal of inner strength, but the exterior was strong as well. He spent many years learning the art of Karate, and eventually earned the status of fourth degree black belt. He felt very blessed to use the skills he learned over the years to help others. Chris considered it a privilege to lead many self-defense classes for both men and women.
Chris’ family will miss him for so many reasons, but his passion for life may be what is missed the most! If Chris believed in something he never hesitated to fight for it. This approach obviously followed suit for all the people in his life whom he dearly loved. Chris’ loyal heart always showed through and that is what will give his family strength for all the days ahead!
Those left to carry on Chris’ legacy of love are his Wife, Debra Sue (Lock) Shirley; Mother, Edith Shirley; Children, Emily (Matt) Walker, Olivia (Zach) Volner; Siblings, Michelle (David) Russell, Tony (Margie) Shirley, Gregory (Laurie) Shirley, Loretta Steffen; Beloved Dachshund, Chloe Elizabeth Shirley; and several Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. Chris was welcomed into Heaven by his Father, Rondal C. Shirley; Grandparents, Cecil & Ruby Shirley; and Uncle, David Shirley.
A service celebrating Chris’ life will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 2:00pm at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, located at 314 N. Main St. in Tipton, with Pastor John McCarthy officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service from 12noon until 2:00pm at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Tipton’s Fairview Cemetery immediately following the service.
