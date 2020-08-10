Chloe Roudebush, 98 of Tipton died at 3:29 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at I.U. Health – Tipton Hospital. Chloe was born in Celina, Tennessee on July 14, 1922 to William Fred & Elsie Florence (Cherry) Marshall. She married Omer E. Roudebush, Jr. in 1964 and he preceded her in death on October 14, 1997.
Chloe was the proud former owner of the North Side Café where she served many Tipton County residents and others over the years. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Tipton. Chloe enjoyed cooking, gardening, canning, crocheting and quilting.
Survivors include three step-sons, William “Bill” Roudebush and wife Tina, Texas, Thomas “Tom” Roudebush and wife Pam, Greenfield and James “Jim” Roudebush and wife Mary, Atlanta; one daughter-in-law, Diana Shupperd, Elwood. Chloe is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Angie (Shupperd) Head, Rich Roudebush and wife Jill, Rae Butler and husband Jeff, Amy Crowns and husband Howard, Jessica Humrich and husband Corey, Weston Roudebush and wife Shalynne; Catlin Roudebush, Michael Sunsdahl and wife Melissa, April Garza, Amber Mitchell and husband Joe, Marcie Harpel and husband Butch and Destinee Roudebush.
Chloe has several great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. She is also survived by a very special friend, Regina Morris. Chloe was preceded in death by her husband Omer; one son, Billy Lee Shupperd and one step-son, Robert “Bob” Roudebush; one brother Wheeler Turner Marshall.
Funeral services for Chloe will be at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with Pastor John Ankrom presiding. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00-3:00 Wednesday.
Wearing of masks and social distancing is required in the funeral home and Young-Nichols Funeral Home will provide you a mask if you do not have one. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46278.