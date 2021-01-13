Chip Johnson

“Chip” Raymond Bradley Johnson, 54, Kokomo passed away January 7, 2021 at St. Vincent Hospital Kokomo. He was born April 23, 1966 to Shirley (Easterday) Hite & Raymond D. Johnson. He married Karyn Fowler on April 1, 2005 in Kokomo, and she survives.
Chip graduated from Taylor High School in 1984. He worked at Chrysler for 26 years. Chip had a big heart and would do anything for anyone. He enjoyed spending time with his family and attending his children’s sporting events. Chip enjoyed traveling to Arizona and attending concerts as he truly loved music.
In addition to his wife Karyn Johnson, he is survived by his children, Kaiden Johnson and Corgan Shepard; parents, Shirley & Larry Hite & Sharon Johnson; mother-in-law, Dorothy Merideth; brother, Brian (Theresa) Hite; brother-in-law, Brant (Julie) Fowler; sister-in-law, Jama (Chad) Winger and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews as well as his favorite furry friend Charlie Bear.
He was preceded in death by his father Raymond D. Johnson; father-in-law, Danny Fowler; mother-in-law, Trudy Jones; and his grandparents, Herbert C. & Mary (Eckert) Easterday & Melva (Williams) & Larry Johnson.
A gathering of friends will be Friday January 15, 2021 5:30pm-7:30pm at UAW Local 685 929 East Hoffer Street Kokomo.
Contributions may be made Vanderbilt Multiple System Atrophy Gift Fund 3322 West End Ave. Suite 900, Nashville, TN 37203