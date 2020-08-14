Chester “Chet” Clyde Hendricks, 86, Greentown, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in Century Villa Healthcare, Greentown. Born on July 19, 1934 to the late Oscar and Ellen (Stewart) Hendricks and was raised by Paul and Ruth Marshall. He married Lorena (Bennett) Hendricks on October 8, 1955, at Main Street Christian Church in Greentown and she survives.

Chet served in the United States Army from 1952 until 1955 stationed with Infantry A 56th AAA Gun Battalion in Ft. Morgan, Virginia. While serving in the Army his unit trained in atomic bomb testing at White Sands, New Mexico. Chet retired from Millbanks Manufacturing after 40 years of service.

He enjoyed spending time and watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren’s sporting events. Chet always enjoyed fishing and hunting. He spent his winters in Alabama with wife, Lorena and loved watching the dolphins come by. In his later years he loved sitting on his front porch waving at those that went by. He was a member of Jerome Christian church and the Greentown Historical Society.

Survivors include wife, Lorena Hendricks; children, Tom (Sandy) Hendricks, John (Angela) Hendricks, Chester “Bud” (Dawn) Hendricks and Joyce (Scott) Flick; grandchildren, Timothy R. (Kimberley) Hendricks, Matthew T. (Kathi) Hendricks, Chad Hendricks, Drew Carrell, Vienna (Ben) Kraay, Ethan Flick, Jerry S. (Jessica) Flick II and Jacob Flick; great-grandchildren, Jenna and Ava Hendricks, Katie and Lauren Hendricks, Austin Smith, Marrin Kindley and Traetin Richardson, Wesley, Colton, Logan Kraay and J.J. Flick; sister-in-law, Loretta Easley, McComb, MS, also numerous nieces and nephews

Thank you Jacob for all of your help with Grandpa.

He was preceded in death by both sets of parents and nine brothers and sisters.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, August 18, with one hour of visitation prior to the service at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown, with Pastor David Stokes and Pastor Charlie Riley officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery with military rites provided by the American Legion Post #317. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4- 7 pm Monday at the funeral home.

Friends and family are invited to attend the funeral via webcast by clicking the link at the bottom of Chet’s obituary page at www.hasler-stout.com on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. The family request masks be required to be worn by anyone attending the visitation or funeral. Hasler & Stout Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com.