Chester B. “Chet” Creason, 88, of Kokomo, went home to be with the Lord at 11:15 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at Northwoods Village. He was born December 23, 1931 to the late Charlie E. and Stella Mae Creason. He married Martha V. “Marty” Williams December 4, 1983 and she survives. Chet was a lifelong farmer retiring in 2004. He proudly served his country in the Army.
Surviving family include his wife Martha V. “Marty” Creason of Kokomo; son, Phil (Robin) Creason of Russiaville; and daughter Tina (Don) Hemming of Kokomo. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 1 brother Lester Creason of Kokomo and 1 sister, Charlotte Sharp of Florida. He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Walter and Lowell, one sister, Fern and his step son.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Family Worship Center in Kokomo with Pastor Jim Bradley officiating. Burial will follow in the Shiloh Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12 noon until the time of services at the church.
Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
To send flowers to Chester "Chet" B. Creason's family, please visit our floral section.