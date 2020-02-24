Cheryl Ann Cain

Cheryl Ann (Holder) Cain, daughter of Elton (Chip) Holder and Virginia (Avery) Holder was born Sept. 8, 1951, on the Army base at Camp Chaffee, Arkansas. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Feb. 18, 2020, in Greentown, Indiana, after a recent cancer diagnosis.
She graduated from Taylor High School and worked for Eastern Howard School Corp. for over 20 years. She would have retired in the summer from her position as middle school and high school cafeteria manager. Cheryl had a passion for serving her kids at school delicious and nutritious meals and so enjoyed getting to know each and every one of them. When she was not working, she loved to read, especially cozy mysteries, and spend time with her family. She loved being under a warm blanket watching a black and white movie, binge watching seasons of “The Middle,” and Christmas Hallmark movies were on constantly. If you knew Cheryl, you probably had a handmade gift that she had created. She was very talented at sewing and creating photo memory gifts.
Cheryl was also one of the best cooks around and her family will deeply miss Sunday lunches prepared by her. There was nothing like a spaghetti day! Cheryl was an incredibly loving daughter, sister, mother, and grandmother. She never missed a game or practice that her children had and was always ready to listen and share in all the big and small moments of their lives. Her smile and laugh will be greatly missed.
Cheryl’s memory will forever be cherished by her three loving children, Brian Cain, of Greentown, Bret Cain, of Greentown, and Brittany Cain, of Indianapolis; granddaughter, Courtney Cain, of Kokomo; parents Elton (Chip) and Virginia (Avery) Holder, of Kokomo; brother, David (Gloria) Holder, of Kokomo; niece, Amber (Chad) Myers, of Kokomo; nephew, Michael Holder, of Bloomington; and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, aunts, and uncles.
There will be a viewing at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo, Indiana, on Monday, Feb. 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. Family and friends can gather to share in the love and memory of Cheryl’s life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Cheryl Cain to Eastern Howard School Corp. and sent to 221 W. Main St. Unit 1, Greentown, IN 46936. Please designate specifically for “Cheryl Cain Memorial.” This money will be used to assist families that need help paying for their students’ lunch balances.