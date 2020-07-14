Cheryl A. (Coston) Netzley

Cheryl Annette Netzley, 58, Miami, Indiana, went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ, on Saturday July 11 2020 at 10:15 a.m. She went peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She was born to Ronald and Helen Coston on December 30th,1961. She married Scott Netzley on September 27th,1985. He survives.
She graduated from Maconaquah High School in 1979. She later earned her associate degree in accounting. She loved to crochet for anyone who wanted something made. She had a love for animals. In the summer she loved to garden, do stuff around in the yard on the lawn mower, and pulling her grandkids around in the wagon. She loved telling everyone that she met, “Bless Your Heart”. No one ever left without feeling loved by her. She would leave her door open for anyone. She worried about everyone else first. She left a mark in everyone's hearts.
She is survived by her husband and two kids and their spouses. Adam and Sarah Netzley, and Brandi and Jay Bowman. She is also survived by a brother, James Coston and sister Katherine Crawford. Surviving grandchildren include, Kendall, Kobe, and Karsyn Bowman. Hailey, Zacharie, and Trenton Netzley, Shelby Isaac and Wyatt Riddell. Also, special friends Norm Snyder and everyone at Bennetts Switch Community Church. John Maynard and Tammy Gierhart and many more. She is preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, brother Ronald Coston and other family members.
A celebration of her life will be held at Bennett’s Switch Community Church at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 with Pastor Norm Snyder officiating
To send flowers to Cheryl's family, please visit our floral store.