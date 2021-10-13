Cheri L. Shallenberger,51, Greentown, passed away at 4:50 pm on Friday October 8, 2021, at Community Howard Regional Health. She was born September 13, 1970, in Kokomo, to Richard L. and Deborah L. (Smith) McFall. On December 14, 1988, in Kokomo she married Jon A. Shallenberger.
Cheri was a Northwestern graduate and attended Indiana University Kokomo. She ran her own Consulting business from home. She loved animals and going to Disney with her boys.
Cheri is survived by her, children Tanner (Lucia) Shallenberger and Taylor Shallenberger; two grandchildren, Moni Sosa and Maya Shallenberger; parents, Deborah and Richard; and brother, Richard L. McFall Jr.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the ASPCA in Cheri’s memory. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
