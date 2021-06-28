Chase Q. Brankle, 28, of Kokomo, passed away unexpectedly from a car accident Friday, June 25, 2021. Chase was born July 28, 1992 in Kokomo to Jerry and Jill (West) Brankle. He married Brittani Williams on October 15, 2020 and she survives.
Chase was employed as a union painter local #469 with Mid States Painting. He loved BMX dirt bikes, anything that went fast, working on cars and hanging out with his friends. He was a family man and enjoyed spending time with his kids. He had a big heart and would give the shirt off his back to anyone.
Surviving family include his wife, Brittani Brankle of Kokomo, his children, Paishynce Williams, Sibaschlynn Williams, Vhyolette Williams, Zareighlynn Williams, Emma Brankle and Kashtynn Williams. He is also survived by his parents, Jerry and Jill Brankle of Kokomo, his grandfather, Larry Brankle of Kokomo; his mother and father-in-law, Mark and Samantha Seifert of Kokomo; siblings, Ryan (Emily) Brankle, Scott (Sarah) Brankle, Shelby (Johnny) Jackson and Gavynn Musall. He is also survived by nephews, Nolan, Brady, Urijah, Benjamin, Zayden and Grayson. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Daley and Virginia West, Garnet Brankle and a nephew, Matthew Brankle.
Visitation will be held Thursday, July 1, 2021 from 4 – 7 p.m. at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston. Private family services will follow visitation Thursday evening at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made to his family at www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com to help with funeral expenses and to help with his children. Murray Weaver Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
To send flowers to Chase's family, please visit our floral store.