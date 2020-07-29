Charmalee (Ritchey) Fisher

Charmalee Fisher, 76, Kokomo, passed away at 7:40 am Saturday, July 25, 2020, at her home. She was born November 24, 1943, to Dr. John and Pearlena (Shaw) Ritchey, in Joplin, Missouri. On June 5, 1965, she married Richard “Tom” Fisher, who preceded her in death on December 11, 2012.
Charmalee was a 1961 graduate of Joplin High School. She received her Bachelor’s degree from the Burge Cox School of Nursing in 1965. In addition to nursing, she worked as a hair stylist after graduating from Wright Beauty College. She worked as a nurse at several facilities within Howard County before retiring from the Indiana State Board of Health. Charmalee was an avid artist, who worked on oils, porcelain, ceramics, and water colors. She was accepted in the Indiana Water Color Society as an Exhibiting Signature member in 2002. She enjoyed traveling with her husband Tom.
Charmalee is survived by her children, John Fisher, Gilbert, Arizona, and Lisa Roe, Kokomo; sister, Sandra Sanderson, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and grandchildren, Nicole Stachelski, Staten Island, New York, Allison Hampton, Nashville, Tennessee, Marissa Fisher, Phoenix, Arizona, Kyle Roe, Kokomo, and Jessica Fisher Jarvis, Provo, Utah.
In addition to her husband Tom, Charmalee was preceded in death by her parents, John and Pearlena.
Friends are invited to visit with the family 2-4 pm Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo. A private burial of ashes will take place at Albright Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Ascension Home Foundation, 8402 Harcourt Rd., Suite 210, Indianapolis, IN, 46260, in Charmalee’s memory. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
