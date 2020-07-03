Charlotte "Sue" (Fisher) Pelgen

Charlotte “Sue” Pelgen, 86, Kokomo, passed away at 11:00 pm Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at her home. She was born November 22, 1933, in Kokomo, the daughter of the late Omer & Juanita (Warner) Fisher. On October 9, 1954, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, she married Ronald Lee Pelgen, and he survives.
Sue was a 1951 graduate of Kokomo High School and had attended Indiana University. She worked for St. Joseph Hospital as a Lab Technician. Sue also worked for Printcraft Press where she helped Ron run the business. She was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Sue enjoyed reading, playing piano, crosswords, and camping. She also enjoyed baking and loved spending time with her grandchildren, as family was very important to her. Sue loved her pets especially her “favorite daughter” Peaches.
Along with her husband Ronald, Sue is survived by her children, Peggy DeBard, Teresa (Jim) Hintz, Michael Pelgen, Cheryl (John) Schmidt, and David (Beau) Pelgen; grandchildren, Kevin (Heidi) DeBard, Ron (Casey) DeBard, Bob (Sarah) DeBard, Jamie Wilson, Tiffany (Eric) Knutson, Victoria (Andrew) Meyers, Bob (Tabby) Pelgen, Jake (Nargiza) Schmidt, Cody Pelgen, Ciera (Russell) Pelgen, Brooklyn Pelgen, and Reece Pelgen, along with several great-grandchildren; siblings, Patsy (Tom) Sanders, and Sandy (Tom) Maddox; and sister-in-law, Ollie Fisher.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Peggy (Pat) Daly and Joe Fisher.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11-1 pm Monday, July 6, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Private funeral services will be held later Monday. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Sue’s memory to the Kokomo Humane Society. Messages of condolence may be made online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
