Charlotte M. (Hollingsworth) Young

Charlotte M. Young, Kokomo, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at her home. She was born April 17, 1919, in Russiaville, the daughter of the late A. Tracy & Carrie (Davenport) Hollingsworth. On April 15, 1942, at Main Street United Methodist Church in Kokomo, she married Richard E. Young, who preceded her in death November 15, 2003.
Charlotte was a 1938 graduate of Kokomo High School. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, the Thursday Study Club-Chapter C-CY P.E.O. Sisterhood, and the Ruth Minor Circle at Grace United Methodist. She was also a former 53 year member of Main Street United Methodist Church. Charlotte also served as past President for St. Joe Hospital Cheer Guild, Chapter C. P.E.O. Sisterhood, and as Phi Beta Psi Sorority.
Charlotte is survived by her children, Cheryl (Bill) Brunger, Castle Rock, Colorado, and Kenton Richard (Nancy) Young, Kokomo; grandchildren, Carrie Mae (Joshua) Curnow, Castle Rock Colorado, and Dr. Nicholas Brunger, Denver, Colorado; great-granddaughter, Willa Mae Curnow; step-grandchildren, Rori (Jim) Anderson, Westfield, Julie (Mike) Padgett, Sharpsville, Sheri (Eric) Newkirk, Indianapolis, and Kelly (Frank) Thornburg, Centerville; 12 step-great-grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Charlotte’s caregivers, Pam, Shirley, Lou and Missy, for their love, care and compassion they gave to Charlotte and her family.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings, Josephine Michaelson and Rev. Robert Hollingsworth.
Friends are invited to attend the service via a webcast. The webcast will be available at 10:00 am Thursday, April 30, 2020, and for 90 days after. You may use the link at the bottom of her obituary page at www.shirleyandstout.com to view the service. A public celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Private entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Charlotte’s memory to Grace United Methodist Church. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
