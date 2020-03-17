Charlotte Jane Graham, 92 of Kokomo, passed away surrounded by her daughters on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Waterford Health Campus's Legacy building. She was born September 14, 1927 in Kokomo, IN to the late Charles Fred Crull and Marie A. (Woodruff). Charlotte married William L. Graham on June 7, 1947 in the St. Patrick's Rectory in Kokomo. He preceded her in death on April 16, 2018.
Charlotte graduated from Kokomo High School with the class of 1945. Charlotte attended I.U Bloomington. Charlotte, in support of her husband Bill, became a full time Military wife for over 30 years. They lived in Europe and Asia throughout Bills career, and traveled to numerous other countries. She was an accomplished seamstress, organist, artist, floral designer and enjoyed crocheting and using her hands to create. Once Bill and Charlotte retired, they moved to Florida where they enjoyed traveling and cruising. Charlotte was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church for over 20 years. Charlotte enjoyed baking with her grandchildren.
Surviving her are her two daughters, Cathy D. Graham, Karin L. Boyd, grandchildren Austin R. Boyd, Adam W. Boyd, Allyson D. Boyd, and Aaron J. Boyd, and her beloved Great Pyrenees "Tripp", who will miss her dearly.
Preceding her in death was her husband Lt. Colonel William L. Graham, brother Richard Crull, and sisters Betty Lou Spencer and Roseanna Rush.
There will be a visitation from 11 am to 1pm on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street. The service will be private for the family due to the COVID-19 CDC guidelines. Entombment will take place at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery.