Charlotte Ann Smith Overfield was born during an early blizzard on October 15, 1937, to Hudson D. and Iness (Good) Smith, on her grandparents’ farm in Akron. She passed away at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at her home in Sharpsville. At the age of twelve, she gave her life to Christ and was baptized the following summer. She attended nine different schools as her parents moved around a lot. She lived mainly in Michigan, Indiana and Florida.
She met the love of her life, Bud J. Overfield, while attending church in Rochester and was married December 25, 1955. Together they have three living children, Charlene M. Wolf (Kevin), Crist E. Overfield (Lisa), and Belinda D. Fairbanks (Jeff), and one stillborn son, Jonathan Keith Overfield. They have ten grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, plus three bonus great-grandchildren.
Charlotte worked in factories in Wabash during their early years together and then began a 27-year adventure in the Indiana school systems, mostly in their libraries. Her life centered on kids and books.
She was very active in the churches she attended throughout her life. She served as an assistant Sunday School teacher, Sunday School teacher, co-youth leader, youth-leader, janitor, Sunday School superintendent, bus ministry, and co-senior adult care leader. She set up a library in her church in the mid-’60s when it wasn’t very common for that time period. She oversaw senior adult dinners and on rare occasions, sang. She was also an actress in some dinner theatres. During her well-lived life, she loved to read, embroider, make cards, do various crafts, gardening, photography, and also travel.
In her later years, the Lord prompted her to write the book, Weathering the Storms of Life. This book has ministered to many and will continue to bring hope to those enduring the trials of life. She led a life full of good times with an occasional tough time thrown in from time to time where she would lean heavily on the Lord and He always saw her through. She truly has been blessed over these many years and now she gets to be blessed for eternity. Don’t miss it.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 EW, Kokomo, with Pastor Jeff Harlow officiating. Private burial will take place in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville. Masks will be required to be worn at the visitation and service. The family appreciates your thoughtfulness and compassion for them but kindly asks that you refrain from attending if you aren’t feeling well. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
