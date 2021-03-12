Charley J. Collins

Charley Junior Collins, 80, Kokomo, passed away at 3:57 pm Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. He was born September 10, 1940, in Engelhard, North Carolina, the son of the late Charley & Mable (Gibbs) Collins.
Charley enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1958, where he served his country until his retirement on October 1, 1979. During his time of service, he was stationed at Grissom Air Force Base. While at Grissom, he met Bobbie Nell Gillard and they were married October 28, 1967. After retiring from the military, Charley worked for Armstrong Landon, Quaker Oats, Kinsey Youth Center and owned and operated Charley Collins Janitorial Service. He was a member of the American Legion Post 6 and enjoyed woodworking.
Charley gave his life to Christ when he was 41 years old and was baptized by Reverend Solomon on November 8, 1981. Charley had been a longtime member and Deacon at Mt. Sinai and recently attended Everlasting Dominion Fellowship Church. Charley was well-known around the community as he traveled to his routine stops including Wal-Mart, Menards, McDonalds, Louie’s Coney Island and the Post Office downtown. Charley did not know a stranger and always had a story for you.
Charley is survived by Ray (Stephanie) Collins and Patricia Ann (Robert) Cooper; grandchildren, Alexis Collins, Christian (Chelsea) Collins, Anthony Collins, Lauryn Collins, Cameren Collins and Braylon Collins; great-grandchildren, Bo Jackson, JR Jackson, Mya Jackson and Otis Ray Collins; sister, Delores Hawkins; sisters-in-law, Hope (Rondy) Patterson, Bonnie Gillard, and Marene Gillard; several nieces and nephews; and a close friend, Charlie Bolden, who he called “Po’ Boy”.
Charley was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bobbie; and siblings, Joan Blondell Gibbs, Doris Weston and Sherman Gibbs.
Visitation with the family will be from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Private funeral service will be held. Burial will follow in Crown Point Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Air Force and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. The service will be available to watch via webcast. A link will be available at the bottom of his obituary page at www.shirleyandstout.com beginning at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) at www.dav.org. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Community Howard Regional Health and the staff of Paradigm Hospice for their care and compassion.
