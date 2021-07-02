Charley Alfred Smelser Jr.

Charley A. Smelser Jr., 84, of Walton, went home to be with the Lord at 11:51 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at his home. Charley was born March 24, 1927, in Clinton County, Indiana to Charley A. and Mary Jane (Graves) Smelser. He married Judy A. McKinley on July 28, 1957, and she survives.
Charley was a lifelong farmer and worked as a combustion service man for Continental Steel for many years until it’s closing. He graduated from Tipton Township Highschool in Onward, Indiana in 1956. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.
Surviving family include his wife Judy Smelser of Walton; his sons, Charley Alan (Lynne) Smelser, Ernie (Nancy) Smelser and Daniel Smelser. Surviving grandchildren include, Amanda Verdusco, Samantha (Shawn) Scott, Kayla Smelser and Michael Smelser. Surviving great grandchildren are Zach, Abby, Cora, and Colton Scott. Charley is preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston with Louie Tucker officiating. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Parkinson’s Research Foundation, www.parkinson.org in Charley’s honor. Murray Weaver Funeral Home has been entrusted with his arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
