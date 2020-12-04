Charles Williams Young, age 68, of Raywick, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at his residence. He was born on February 29, 1952 in Frankfort, Indiana.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters, and granddaughter, Marissa Roles.
Survivors include: Wife: Shirley Young—Raywick, KY; Two Sons: John (Charlotte) Seward—Lebanon, KY, Bruce Rood; Daughter: April (Randy Rantz) Roles—South Bend, IN; Four Nephews: Bobby (Ann) Ellison, Eddie (Melissa) Ellison, Tom Bennett, Tim (Joy) Frazier; Two Nieces: Pam Bennett, Shelia Harris; Sister: Helen Ellison; Two Brothers: Tommy Wheatley and Joe Keithley; Two Sister-in-laws: Peggy Willard, Sue Frazier; Three Grandchildren: Lexi Roles, Lucas Roles, Samantha (Gabriel) Goen; Special Friend: Thelma Corbit.
Due to Covid-19, funeral services will be private. Services will be livestreamed from Woodlawn Baptist Church.