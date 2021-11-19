Charles William Smith, 94, of Russiaville, Indiana passed away on November 16, 2021. He was born on April 30, 1927 in Nauvoo, Illinois the son of William and Anna Marie (Maynard) Smith. He retired from GM as an electrician after 32 years in service. Charlie and his wife, Lois spent their winters in Lady Lake, Florida where he enjoyed fishing and playing horseshoes and shuffleboard. He was member of Main Street United Methodist Church since 1956. He loved spending time with his family and going to the sporting events that his grandchildren were involved in. In his later years he enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles and Sudoku puzzles.
He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife of 65 years, Lois; great-grandson, Kyle Collins.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Myra (David) Lee, Sarah (Chuck) Blanton; grandchildren, Jenny (Matt) Collins, James (Misty) Blanton, Amy (John) Peddie, Jason (Susan) Lee, Eric (Erin) Lee; great-grandchildren, Cody Collins and Jackson Peddie; great-great-grandaughter, Kylee Collins; and sister, Daisy Dillard.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Monday, November 22, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Visitation will be 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm Monday, November 22, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity or the Kokomo Rescue Mission. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.