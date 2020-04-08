Charles Walter Ewing

Charles "Chuck" Walter Ewing, 78, of Carmel, IN passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020. He was born on March 31, 1942 the son of Charles Walter, Sr. and Betty Lee (Huston) Ewing. He married Jackie (Schroder) Ewing who survives.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Chuck enjoyed playing and watching all sports. He was in the Pro Bowling Hall of Fame for bowling a perfect game. Chuck also loved basketball and was an avid I.U. Basketball and Indiana Pacer fan. He also enjoyed watching Purdue and the Indianapolis Colts football. He played in many softball leagues throughout his life. He played and watched golf. Chuck enjoyed spending time playing games with his children and grandchildren. Chuck grew up fishing and enjoyed teaching his children and grandchildren to fish. He loved amusement parks and the bigger and the faster the ride the better. He was a member of the King of Glory Lutheran Church in Carmel, IN where he enjoyed worship and attending Bible studies. While living in Pennsylvania he enjoyed volunteering his time helping meals on wheels and teaching Bible studies.
Surviving relatives include his wife of 50 years, Jackie Ewing of Carmel, IN; four children, David Ewing of Logan, Ohio; Tracey (Wendy) Bettes of Minerva, OH; Erika (David) Vanderveen of Carmel, IN; Jim (Christine) Ewing of Cherry Hill, New Jersey; 14 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Jeannean Markley of Elizabethton, TN and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Private family funeral services are being arranged by Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home due to the current COVID-19 situation. Chuck loved his family more than life itself and he will be greatly missed by them.