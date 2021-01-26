Charles Ray Lamb, 84, passed away at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21, 2021, at home. He was born Aug. 24, 1936, the son of Charles and Winifred "Betty" Lamb. He married Martha Louise Hopkins on May 27, 1956, at New Salem Friends Church, and she survives.

He was a member of New Salem Friends Church, serving on various committees of Western Yearly meeting. He was a member of Golden "K" Kiwanis, Greentown Masonic Lodge #341, Scottish Rite and Shriner's, past president of Howard County Farm Bureau, Howard County Soil and Water Board and was on the Howard County Plan Commission. He belonged to Taylor Lions Club. He was a strong supporter of the 4-H, serving on the Howard County Extension Board and 4-H Exhibit Association and also area and state 4-H committees.

The Charl-Win farm was well known across the state and nation for its registered Holsteins. Ray belonged to several Holstein associations and exhibited cattle at many fairs. He began working at the Indiana State Fair cattle barn as dairy superintendent in 1966. He was an elected member of the Indiana State Fair Board for eight years.

Surviving are his wife; three children, Donald (Liz) Lamb, Grammar, Indiana, Mary Anne (James) Tobin and Barbara (Mark) Jackson, of Kokomo; grandchildren, Leah (Andy) Roller, Amanda (Todd) Smith, Brittany (Chris) Hagerty, Villa Rica, Georgia, and Kevin Jackson, Golden, Colorado; step-grandson, Jeff (Sherry) Lane; great-grandchildren, Brody Roller, Cami Roller and T.J. Smith; an additional eight step-great-grandchildren; nephews, Rex (Sandee) Lamb, Myron Lamb and James Lamb; sister-in-law, Kay (Larry) McDowell, Mabank, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Winifred "Betty" Lamb; brother and sister-in-law, Ned and Bonnie Lamb; brother-in-law, Ret. Lt. Colonel John Hopkins; and brother and sister-in-law, Curtis and Beverly Hopkins.

Private family services will be held at Hasler-Stout Funeral Home, with Pastor Wayne Bogue officiating. Private Masonic Rites will be performed. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Greentown.

Masks required are to attend the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Greentown Masonic Scholarship Fund and/or the Shriners Children's Hospital.

Online condolences may be made at www.hasler-stout.com.