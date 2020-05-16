Charles R. Nance, 60, Kokomo, passed away at 1:27 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. He was born January 12, 1960, in Noblesville IN, the son of the late Robert H. & Ruth Alice (Chandler) Nance.
Charles worked in landscaping and lawn care. Previously he worked at Northwoods Village as a custodian. He also worked at J.C. Penny as a custodian. He had a heart of gold and loved his family. He loved his dogs Bear, Fluffy, and Snoopy. Charles enjoyed cook outs in the park, where he enjoyed being the grill master, fishing, and was an avid Indianapolis Colts fan. He was also the clown of the family. He loved being silly to make people laugh.
Charles is survived by his siblings, Norma (Tommy) Meredith, Mary (Bob) Queen, Susan (Dale) Harrington, Barbara (James) Ogden, Karen (Ray) Weaver, and David Nance, along with several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews. Charles lifelong friends were Mark Ogden and Larry Griggs.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Floyd Becktell, Lawrence Becktell, and Judith Ann Nance.
Private family services will be held with Jerry Stevens officiating. A recording of the funeral service will be available at www.shirleyandstout.com following the private family service. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Charles R. Nance, please visit our floral store.