Charles R. “Chuck” Johnson, Jr., 64, was called home to be with the Lord at 10:35 a.m. Sunday, April 5, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo, after a brave battle with Covid-19. He was born January 25, 1956, in Kokomo, to Charles R. Sr. (deceased) and Gloria A. (Huston) Johnson (surviving).
He was blessed with a long and happy marriage to Phyllis Johnson (surviving). They were married on July 3, 1976, and members of the First Church of the Nazarene. He will be greatly missed by his children, Jace (Sarah) Johnson and Tiera (James) Slaughter; and his grandchildren; Christian, Cheyanne, Evan, and Cohen; as well as his sister, Kimberly Brown. He had many nieces and nephews he loved playing games and laughing with.
Chuck made friends easily. He was a 1974 graduate of Haworth High School, where he met his life-long best friend Kevin Marsh. He worked as a network analyst for Ascension St. Vincent Hospital. Chuck was an avid reader, enjoyed working out, and loved being outdoors. He loved sports and cheering for his grandchildren at every sporting or music event. Most importantly, Chuck will be remembered as a loving, faith-filled, and devoted husband, son, father, grandfather and friend, who was never short on “dad jokes.”
No public services will be held at this time. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stout & Son Funeral Home in Russiaville.
