Charles Nathanial Trine, Jr.

Charles (Bud) Nathaniel Trine, Jr. passed away on July 4th, 2021 at St. Vincent Hospital of Kokomo. He was born on March 24, 1954 in Blackstone, Virginia to Charles N. Trine Sr. and Barbara (Williams) Trine. Charlie was married to Janie (McCoskey) Trine in 1977 and was the mother to Amy and Josh. He later remarried to Sharlyn (Martin) Trine and she passed away on January 2017.
Charlie was a 1972 graduate of Northwestern High School, member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. Critter worked for Chrysler for 30 years and was a member of UAW #685. He was very active in coaching little league baseball and softball for 30 plus years. One of Charlie's favorite times was being involved with the Howard County 4H club and helping Kelsie show her animals. For the past 40 plus years Charlie would go on Thursday evenings to the Strawtown Auction Barn. He also loved going fishing, hunting, and trapping with his family and friends.
Survivors include his children; Amy M. Trine and Josh C. Trine, brothers; Thomas N. (Carol) Trine, David A. (Melissa) Trine, Michael L. Trine, one granddaughter Kelsie Marie Avery, along with several nieces and nephews. Also several of Charile's closest friends are left to honor his memory. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; Charles and Barbara Trine, wife; Sharlyn Trine, brother; Bradley K. Trine.
Friends may visit with the family on Friday, July 16, 2021 from 4 to 8 pm at Ellers Mortuary on Webster St., with rosary services starting at 7:30pm. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Saturday with Rev. Fr. Elliot Zak officiating we also will have visitation from noon till the services start. Burial will follow at Albright Cemetery.